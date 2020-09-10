BackupAssist, a leading provider of automated backup and recovery software for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), announced the general availability (GA) launch of BackupAssist ER – fully automated, disk to disk to cloud backup for Windows Servers. With the ever-present threats of hacking and ransomware, the ability to quickly recover from an attack is an essential capability that all SMEs must have. The new software provides Express Recovery options that enable its users to achieve fast, predictable recoveries of data and systems, and to perform recoveries both locally and in the cloud. With an SME-friendly price point, BackupAssist ER, provides a compelling alternative to the far more expensive disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) options.

“We’ve known for some time that legacy backup systems are becoming less effective each day, as cyber-attacks increase in sophistication and target backup data in addition to primary data,” said Linus Chang, Founder and CEO, BackupAssist. “To compound problems, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that traditional backup procedures, such as swapping hard disks, are difficult or impossible during a lockdown.”

BackupAssist ER helps SMEs adequately prepare for disaster scenarios by providing “unattended resilience.” By always having a local onsite copy and a cloud offsite copy of backup data, businesses can survive and recover from cyber events, with resilience against destruction to on-premise infrastructure.

“BackupAssist has a long and rich history in this space, and we’re proud to deliver our latest backup software in BackupAssist ER. We continue to engineer and deliver solutions that meet real-world IT, business and budgetary requirements. Our partners and end customers spoke, and we heard – they wanted automatic offsite backups with history and retention, fast local recoveries, and the option to recover in the cloud when needed – all at a price an SMB could afford,” said Chang. “With BackupAssist ER, all backups are recoverable from any machine and can be used for both full system recoveries and granular recoveries. The backups will always be there for you as its built-in CryptoSafeGuard feature shields your backups directly from potential malware attack, while also preventing them from being polluted with corrupted data.” He continued, “BackupAssist ER protects your organization and its data, and provides a clear path to a predictable, successful recovery.”

To learn more, please visit http://www.backupassist.com or call +1-812-206-1691.