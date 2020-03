We are pleased to announce that B4 Networks Inc. received an award as one of the Top 50 Best Managed IT Companies in Canada at the TechnoPlanet hosted black-tie gala in Toronto.

“The re qualification for the Canada’s Top 50 Best Managed IT Companies award reaffirms our commitment to customer service our employees provide our customers. I am proud of the care the employees of B4 Networks put into their work everyday,” said Bryan