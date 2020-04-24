Axis Security unveiled the Axis Security Partner Program (ASPP) for VARs, systems integrators, MSSPs, OEM partners and distributors. The program enables Axis channel partners to expand their security offerings to include a cloud-native security and analytics platform that offers organizations simple and secure control of private application access built on a zero-trust model.

“The channel represents a significant opportunity for Axis Security,” said Dan Parelskin, vice president of Sales for Axis Security. “The program equips a range of partners to introduce Axis Security’s Application Access Cloud™ to their customers and prospects and offers the easiest and fastest path to implementing a zero trust business. It enables organizations to secure private applications, accelerating partner and remote worker readiness, M&A activities and cloud migration.”

With industry analysts predicting that nearly two-thirds of all enterprises will move to a zero trust model by 2023, Application Access Cloud provides an alternate to dated VPN models. The App Access Cloud solves the issue of implicitly open network access and removes the pain points of network-based security associated with Virtual Private Networks (VPN’s) which can be complex, slow to deploy, hard to manage and inflexible.

Axis Security Adds Value to Partner Offerings

Application Access Cloud is positioned to be part of a comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio enabling resellers to bring incremental value to existing solutions. The Application Access Cloud connects users and their applications and mitigates many security risks exposed by legacy access solutions and vulnerable applications.

The solution is ideal for organizations across geographies and industries around the globe. The program offers partners a SaaS subscription model, strong end-user experience, fast proof of concept and lightning-quick deployments that easily integrate with and complement existing technology choices to deliver a strong return on investment.

The Axis Security Partner Program offers support according to two tiers – Authorized and Premium. Based on level, this includes business development opportunities, training, joint marketing, partner resources (collateral, sales enablement, essential resources), marketing co-op funds, sales leads, website presence, and field account planning.

For more information on the Axis Security Partner Program, click here.