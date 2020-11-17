Axis Security, a leader in Zero Trust access, announced that Kimber Garrett has joined the company as head of channel sales. In this critical role, Garrett will be responsible for furthering the company’s 100 percent channel model by developing its North American partner strategy and programs geared to VARs, system integrators, MSSPs and OEM partners.

Garrett joins Axis Security following the close of the company’s $32 million Series B funding announced last month, as the organization accelerates its growth to meet enterprise demand for Work from Anywhere (WFA) solutions. Under Garrett’s direction, Axis Security is helping channel partners meet new demands created by the WFA movement. Many organizations have quickly found securely connecting large numbers of users to company data and apps, required by new WFA policies, to be nearly impossible with traditional solutions such as virtual private networks (VPNs) that are challenging to deploy and expensive to scale and maintain.

“Joining Axis Security to develop a channel first model is a dream come true for me,” said Kimber Garrett, Senior Director of North American Channels for Axis Security. “I am beyond thrilled to represent a company that puts customers first and delivers on its promise with its Application Access solution that securely connects any user from anywhere using any device with a zero trust, continuous, application-layer approach offering superior security protection and backed by an incredible team that works tirelessly for its customers.”

Garrett brings more than 15 years of channel experience to Axis, most recently with Corelight where she built a winning channel program that resulted in net-new business and pipeline growth for the computer and network security company. Prior to this, Garrett was Sr. Director of Channels for North America and Canada for Sumo Logic (formerly JASK), where she oversaw business development and provided continuous training for her team.

Back in April, the company unveiled the Axis Security Partner Program (ASPP) aimed at helping VARs, systems integrators, MSSPs, OEM partners and distributors to expand their security offerings to include a partner-friendly cloud-native security and analytics platform that is agentless, simple to deploy and requires no network or end-user changes. The Axis solution is positioned to be part of a comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio enabling resellers to bring incremental value to existing solutions.