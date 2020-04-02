Axis Security, the private application access company, emerged from stealth launching a purpose-built, cloud-native security and analytics platform that offers organizations simple and secure control of private application access. Built on a zero-trust approach, the Axis Application Access Cloud offers a new agentless model that delivers the easiest and safest way to connect users on any device in minutes to private apps without touching the network or the applications.
The cybersecurity startup has developed a new approach to secure, private application access that reduces risk, delivers greater visibility and increases productivity. The company has already signed up several Fortune 500 companies, is in discussion with multiple prospective MSSP and channel partners, and ultimately plans to go 100% channel. Their flagship product natively supports channel and MSSP opportunities.
For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com