Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced its expanded Partner Program, built to empower Axcient partners to succeed in both sales and technical design, with a focus on enhancing the operations of partners’ business availability management infrastructure.

Axcient has made significant investments to the Partner Program through its offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. The Program offers four tiers including Registered, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Partners can move up levels to access increased resources and additional benefits by investing in technical training, joint business plans, go-to-market campaigns, and product adoption.

Benefits by partner tier include:

On-boarding and training

Early access to new products and programs

Dedicated account manager support

Marketing concierge services

Executive sponsorship

Additionally, Axcient provides channel support across all critical partner business functions to accelerate the marketing, selling, and servicing of Axcient solutions to end-users. Through the Axcient Partner Program, partners extend the resources of their team with support across the Axcient organization using Axcient’s internal “connective tissue” initiative. Account Executives will help partners uncover and drive opportunities and align with the right people at Axcient, such as:

Technical Support – supports client installations and assists in resolving product issues

Partner Success – help partners develop and run business continuity campaigns

Sales Engineering – business continuity architecture assessments

Product Management – review and influence product roadmaps

Finance – design commercial programs and resolve billing issues