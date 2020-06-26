Axcient announced that it is simplifying its three business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) products into one unified BCDR SaaS product called Axcient x360Recover. Axcient x360Recover brings together the best-in-class intellectual property from Axcient Replibit, BRC, and Fusion.

David Bennett CEO at Axcient said that they are excited to unveil Axcient x360Recover, empowering MSPs to cure data loss through one unified product. Axcient x360Recover combines the best of Axcient BCDR to provide industry leading RPO, RTO, and security to their MSP partners. The name x360Recover represents features unique to Axcient like Chain-Free, AirGap, and AutoVerify—ensuring MSPs can always recover their client data.

Axcient x360Recover is an evolution of the Axcient x360 business availability platform launched in November of 2019. The Axcient x360 business availability platform now includes Axcient x360Recover for BCDR, Axcient x360Cloud for cloud-to-cloud backup, including Microsoft 365 and Google G Suite—previously Axcient CloudFinder, and finally Axcient x360Sync for secure file sync and share—previously Axcient Anchor. Axcient is the only channel-focused company to provide three backup services in one platform with one user experience. This innovative approach to business availability allows Axcient to significantly reduce total cost of managed services (TCOMS) for MSPs.

The combined capability of Axcient x360Recover includes industry leading RPO and Chain-Free technology from Axcient Replibit, user experience, virtual office, and runbook recovery time objectives (RTO) capability from Axcient BRC, and de-duplication and direct-to-cloud backup technology from Axcient Fusion. Axcient x360Recover includes:

Automatic upgrade with no additional cost, conversion, or migration required

Industry leading RPO and RTO

A modern cloud UX for BCDR management and SLA-based alerting

Axcient Chain-Free for reliable and efficient backups, with no chain management required

Axcient AirGap for ransomware recovery

Axcient AutoVerify to validate backups and ensure RTO

Virtual office and automated runbooks for automated DR and DR testing

ConnectWise and Autotask PSA and RMM integrations

Axcient x360 portal for multi-tenant management, support, training, marketing, and billing

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit: http://www.axcient.com www.axcient.com.