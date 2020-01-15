Axcient announced record results in 2019 for products in the Axcient X360Platform, including Axcient Office 365 Protection an Axcient Business Continuity. Highlights from the year include industry awards, major technology updates, new members of the company’s leadership team, and participation in more than 125 IT industry events.

David Bennett said that the past year Axcient was focused on providing a best-in-class experience for MSPs, and they delivered on their promise by simplifying their technology, billing, and pricing. Their numbers indicate that partners are responding to the changes they’ve made and are moving their business to Axcient.

Growth

Axcient closed 2019 with record growth. Quarter over quarter, Axcient Office 365 Protection grew 77 percent and Axcient Business Continuity grew 58 percent. Year over Year, Axcient Office 365 Protection and Axcient Business Continuity grew 200 percent. Additionally, the company issued 25 percent more releases to its technology.