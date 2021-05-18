As we move further into 2021, a significant number of businesses have stated they will offer hybrid work options to employees. This development of a semi-remote workforce means an increased need for technology solutions that underscore increased communications, faster processing software and a flexible digital infrastructure.

With these impending changes in the tech stack coming as a result of the hybrid workforce, what should IT leaders draw from these changes and how can they align their tech stack to effectively support a hybrid workforce in the future?

Watch the interview to find out how the hybrid workforce requires a move to the cloud as remote work options become more feasible and conducive to productivity. Or visit www.goavant.net to find out more.