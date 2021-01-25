AVANT Communications (“AVANT”), a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next generation technology, announced the elevation of channel veterans, Jennifer Gallego to Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Shane McNamara to Executive Vice President of Engineering and Operations. The announcement comes after a year of record growth for AVANT and positions the organization for continued success in the future with enhanced emphasis on channel sales and engineering.

Gallego has been a key member of the AVANT team as co-founder and long-time Executive Vice President of Channel Sales, West. Gallego’s extensive sales experience before co-founding AVANT and her deep knowledge of the constantly evolving channel space will fuel her leadership of AVANT’s sales team and empower them to exceed sales goals. With the continued transformation happening within IT services organizations, Gallego plans for continued investment in value-added reseller partners globally. From the vendor side, AVANT plans to bolster the team that supports supplier engagements to strengthen the relationship between master agents and vendors and master agents and partners. The elevations of Gallego and McNamara will fuel the projected growth of the organization.

“Continued evolution and leveling up for our employees and partners is always top of mind at AVANT. I am proud to be part of the immense year-over-year growth we’ve realized,” said Gallego. “With over 20 years experience in the Channel, I have a profound understanding of the Channel nuances. I look forward to the continued partnership with Shane and his unmatched engineering and operations teams to ‘Power the Channel Forward’.”

Prior to joining AVANT as Executive Vice President, Channel Sales East, McNamara served as the senior vice president of business services at Qology Direct, channel partner vice president at XO Communications and the general manager for Carrier Sales at CDW. His channel-rich background uniquely positions McNamara to oversee AVANT’s business operations and engineering team to drive innovation for AVANT’s ecosystem.

“AVANT’s goal of accelerating the Trusted Advisor Movement has always been central to our business. In my new role, I look forward to building that momentum by delivering extraordinary service to our Trusted Advisor community to enable them to do what they do best,” said McNamara. “Jennifer and I have developed a strong collaborative relationship over the last four years and this split is a natural evolution of years of hard work on both fronts. I’m thrilled to continue our partnership as we look to the future. AVANT has always disrupted the channel space, but we are planning on game-changing disruption in the next few years.”

To learn more about AVANT’s offerings visit the AVANT website: https://goavant.net/.