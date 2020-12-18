Avanade, the leading digital innovator on the Microsoft ecosystem, and Microsoft’s SI Partner of the Year in 2020, has announced the appointment of André Nadeau to Managing Director to lead Avanade Canada. A veteran tech executive, Mr. Nadeau holds decades of experience in leadership positions at a range of companies in the technology space. In this role, he will be responsible for driving the growth of Avanade’s Canadian business, managing the implementation of strategies and operations, and leading a team of over 600 employees. Mr. Nadeau joined Avanade in 2017 as the leader of the Eastern Canada Territory where he quickly doubled sales and revenue.

Founded in 2000, Avanade is a joint venture between Accenture and Microsoft. The company’s Canadian operations are headquartered in Toronto, with six offices across the country: Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Avanade’s client list features many top Canadian brands including CMHC, North Shore Credit Union, Tridel and many more Fortune 1000 companies as well as non-profits like Ducks Unlimited.

In 2019, Avanade opened its first Canadian Innovation Centre at its Toronto headquarters, one of four in North America and seven globally with plans to open more.

These centres house the newest technologies that are changing the face of business and industry around the world and offer clients a tangible and interactive opportunity to experience these technologies in real time. They also provide a co-creation space for clients to witness custom technology solutions, in phases, for their business challenges, and with their input in mind. They witness the entire process from proof-of-concept, to prototype, to market launch and scale. From retail and financial services to manufacturing, healthcare and beyond, clients can immerse themselves in the emerging technologies changing the way their industries operate.

At the beginning of November 2020, the company unveiled a Digital Innovation Studio in Vancouver, the second in Canada, one of seven in North America and12 worldwide. The studio is comprised of a team of local designers, software engineers, technologists and industry experts, who build transformative digital experiences for customers across Western Canada.

“It is energizing to be stepping into this role at such an exciting time for the industry and for Avanade,” said Mr. Nadeau. “Canadian customers are looking for a strategic partner on the ground to enable their digital transformation, especially right now, and Avanade is ideally positioned to drive innovation and help them realize results on the Microsoft ecosystem.”

