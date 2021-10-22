Microsoft continues its vertical cloud rollouts with the latest one announced: Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. This opens up a new wave of possibilities for Financial Services Institutions (FSIs), enabling them to accelerate the value from innovation, create differentiating experiences and grow a resilient and sustainable business through a highly differentiated set of services relevant to their industry.

The finance industry has very specific needs in terms of security and regulatory compliance, which is why Microsoft’s new industry cloud has tools and services to assess risk and combat fraud. It will also include features to help retail banks create unified customer profiles, customer onboarding tools and account protection capabilities to ward off bot attacks, fake account creation, and fraudulent account access.

Unlike other service providers, Avanade’s unique 21+ year relationship with Microsoft has provided the company with privileged access, enabling them to develop Industry Cloud roadmaps that deliver high value, secure solutions and accelerators to help organizations rethink the possible to renew and grow.

