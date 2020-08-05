Automox, the modern cloud-native endpoint and workload management platform provider, today unveiled the Automox Partner Program and announced the appointment of Russell Eddleman as VP of Channel. The new partner program is designed to meet the increased demand for the Automox platform, which helps customers proactively reduce their endpoint attack surface by up to 80% and addresses alert fatigue challenges caused by unpatched and misconfigured systems.

According to the Automox Cyber Hygiene Report, nearly 60% of data breaches in the past two years can be traced back to a missing operating system patch or application patch. Despite this threat, fewer than half of all enterprises can meet the best practice standard of hardening vulnerable systems within 72 hours of vulnerability notification. The patching dilemma is being amplified as more organizations support increasingly remote workforces. On-premise solutions are incapable of handling enterprise-wide patching and configuration. Only cloud-native solutions can deliver cyber hygiene and patch management at scale to secure remote workers and ensure that endpoints are up to date and protected.

By providing partner enablement incentives and enablement resources to support value-added resellers (VARs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Technology Alliances and OEM partners, Automox is creating a complete ecosystem to deliver a cloud-native cyber hygiene solution across market segments from small-to-medium-sized businesses to large, corporate enterprises.

“Patching and system configuration is one of the most persistent security problems every organization faces. The partner community knows there is a significant gap in the marketplace for a cloud-native solution that automates the enforcement of endpoint hardening for remote workforces,” said Russell Eddleman, VP of Channel. Automox. “This is why I joined Automox. We’re creating a world-class partner ecosystem to help move the industry away from static, on-premise solutions that struggle to scale and leave companies at risk. This will help maximize partner revenue opportunities by providing access to the cyber-hygiene platform their customers have been asking for.”