Mark Matthews, CEO of ATG-IT, accepted the award as one of Britain’s Best Managed IT companies. The award was presented in stunning surroundings at the Institute of Directors in Pall Mall London last December. He stated: “It’s great to receive such a prestigious award; I know all of the team back at HQ are very grateful to be recognised for all of the hard work they do. It can at times be a lonely place when you are pushing boundaries in the field of customer service, IT security and compliance, so it’s lovely to be once again recognised for our hard work.”