Atera, developer of the Data Science-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management ( RMM ), Professional Services Automation ( PSA ), and remote access into one powerful solution, announced two new integrations for improved third-party patching and software installation capabilities for Windows and Mac OS, Chocolatey and Homebrew .

“We’ve made software patching and installation easy for Windows and Mac OS through our new integrations,” said Tal Dagan, Vice President of Product at Atera. “Adding these capabilities is part of our strategy to automate as many tasks as we can for MSPs. It allows our partners to increase their revenue stream while reducing manual work.”

Using the new installation capabilities, MSPs can ensure that third-party software is always up to date with the latest security patches. With the new integrations, partners can easily search and find popular software and install it throughout an organization with a single click.

Within the first week of the release, more than 400 different apps were downloaded on more than 20 thousand Windows and Mac devices, with the top app being Adobe Acrobat Reader.