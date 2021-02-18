Assured Data Protection, the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions, announced the launch of ProtectView, a centralized platform that enables businesses to proactively manage their entire Rubrik estate to support real-time data protection, data backup and disaster recovery. ProtectView provides enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with real-time visibility of all Rubrik systems and assets, across any cloud and on-premises IT infrastructures, via a single management user interface.

Rubrik is a cloud-based data management solution that provides integrated backup, data protection and disaster recovery capabilities and functionality. ProtectView enables businesses to continuously monitor and manage their Rubrik operations, and to quickly identify and resolve issues when they appear. It can be deployed instantly across on-premises, cloud and edge computing IT infrastructures to provide a fully automated service that supports data compliance, analytics and data management.

ProtectView’s automated processes helps to eliminate manual interventions, driving new efficiencies and freeing-up vital resources to address core IT responsibilities. Real-time reporting provides businesses with a granular view of their entire Rubrik estate. Based on a flexible pricing model, the scalable platform can operate on a single node or multiple-node Rubrik clusters, depending on specific customer requirements.

Assured Data Protection has a strong heritage in providing backup and disaster recovery services to the enterprise. Its customers span a wide range of commercial segments, including financial services, legal, pharmaceuticals and the public sector. The company also holds the distinction of being the first and largest MSP of Rubrik cloud data management services. In addition, it was the first MSP to receive official Rubrik Authorized Support Partner (RASP) accreditation. ProtectView skilfully combines the company’s data protection and managed service expertise with its in-depth knowledge of Rubrik.

ProtectView also provides the channel with a compelling new proposition. MSPs, resellers and distributors now have the opportunity to provide their channel partners with a dedicated Rubrik management platform. MSPs and other vendors can offer ProtectView as a managed service to help customers adopt Rubrik, or scale their existing Rubrik operations.

For more information, visit www.assured-dp.com

