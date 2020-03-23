Aptum, a global hybrid cloud and managed services provider, announced its partnership with Alert Logic to deliver the market-defining Alert Logic managed detection and response (MDR) solution to Aptum’s global customers. With this partnership, Aptum becomes the first partner to offer Alert Logic’s MDR solution in Canada.

“Our customers need strong cybersecurity to protect their most important asset – their data,” said Leigh Plumley, Aptum’s Chief Revenue Officer. “In this very competitive market, it can be difficult for organizations to find and retain qualified security professionals that have the ability to manage the evolving security threats that face their organization. We are excited to be able to offer Alert Logic’s managed detection and response solution that combines a marketing-leading technology platform, deep threat intelligence and 24/7 security experts to help organizations protect against increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyber attacks.”

Managed detection and response providers enable proactive detection capabilities that allow organizations to quickly identify cyber threats, and deliver higher levels of support with remediation and response guidance. Alert Logic provides managed detection and response capabilities to help businesses extend understaffed security teams through a unique combination of award-winning technology platform, continuous threat research and analytics, and round-the-clock security experts.

“With an expanding attack surface, increasingly complex IT environments and aggressively evolving cyber threats, businesses need help identifying and responding to cyber attacks quickly, to minimize any damage they can cause,” said Bob Lyons, CEO, Alert Logic. “Through our combination of technology and people and Aptum’s legacy of driving tangible business outcomes for its more than 4,000 global customers, we are helping many more security teams gain access to the advanced technologies and expert security staff required to fight today’s cyber threats. We are thrilled to partner with Aptum to bring our managed detection and response solution to the Canadian market and help them continue to ensure the highest levels of security and compliance for their customers.”

