Aptum, a global hybrid cloud and managed services provider, launched its Managed DevOps Service in partnership with CloudOps, a cloud consulting and professional services company specializing in DevOps. The Managed DevOps Service offers a cloud-based DevOps platform that allows customers to automate their development pipelines and reduce application delivery times. Customers are also provided with hands-on training on DevOps practices and tools so they can succeed. Through this offering, customers gain access to two highly sought-after skillsets – DevOps and Kubernetes – allowing teams to focus on developing applications without having to worry about navigating the complexity of the DevOps ecosystem alone or the operations of their DevOps platform.

The Managed DevOps Service from Aptum is a fully managed stack, running on cloud infrastructure. It can be deployed over Aptum’s managed private cloud, Azure, AWS and GCP. The service is based on a Kubernetes container orchestration system, which automates the deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications.

Aptum’s Managed DevOps Service solves several common DevOps challenges for customers:

– Speeds up application development times

– Avoids costs and time involved in hiring and retaining DevOps platform talent

– Multi-cloud support enables agile and flexible deployments

– Supports hyperscale and private clouds, allowing companies to choose the most cost-effective option

– Customizable deployment of the data and control plane to comply with data sovereignty regulations

The Managed DevOps Service is available immediately to customers in North America, United Kingdom and Europe. Additional details can be found here: https://aptum.com/services/cloud/managed-devops/ .