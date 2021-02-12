Allowing any MSP to build out their branded SaaS eMarketplace to offer any application and managed services to their customers may soon be a reality.

A European developer, AppXite helps SaaS vendors to build out everything they need to sell, provision and manage their software online. Its multi-tenant architecture allows the vendor to pass on the full functionality to their partners. Each partner can also add on their mix of applications and services to provide a complete portfolio to their customer—all private-labeled.

This company understands the business model of the MSP as that’s where they came from. As one of the first online software resellers on Microsoft applications, they leverage this knowledge in their platform to make selling any SaaS easy and transparent. Currently they maintain a catalog of several major software brands including Microsoft. They also offer vendors an API to allow them to self-integrate their SaaS.