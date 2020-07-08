Aparavi is announcing a new Data Intelligence and Automation Platform. This cloud-based platform finds, automates, governs, and consolidates distributed data to tackle your growing data demands giving modern applications, including analytics, machine learning, and collaboration tools, secure access to your data.

Exponential data growth costs organizations a fortune to hold and manage and creates chaos and governance exposure. But it also creates incredible opportunity to utilize data for insight and profit, as evidenced by companies like Facebook and Google. Current data management solutions are part of the problem – not of the solution. The Aparavi Platform provides data intelligence and automation that empowers organizations to truly control and exploit their data simply and without complexity. It is the path to lower costs, lower risk, and greater insight for data-driven companies. Intelligent search and advanced automation help users classify, protect, and optimize their data from the edge, on-premises, and across hybrid and multi-cloud storage, breaking through data silos and transforming and simplifying operations. Before the Aparavi platform, this has required multiple products that are not interoperable and create additional cost and complexity.

Aparavi’s technology offers simplicity, lower costs, and lower risk to data-driven companies by enabling users to easily discover, classify, protect, and optimize their data from the edge, on-premises, and across hybrid and multi-cloud storage. For more information, visit www.aparavi.com