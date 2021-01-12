Altaro, has announced that Hornetsecurity, the email cloud security provider in Europe, has acquired the company.

Hornetsecurity is a cloud security specialist headquartered in Germany that operates in more than 30 countries. Sold through Hornetsecurity’s international channel partner network, its premium services are used by more than 40,000 customers including Swisscom, Telefónica and KONICA MINOLTA. This new acquisition builds on Hornetsecurity’s acquisition of Spamina, the Spanish market leader for cloud email security solutions, in January 2019 and EveryCloud, its British market partner, at the beginning of 2020.

Strong synergies between both companies

David Vella, CEO of Altaro, highlighted how the synergies between both companies would result in more powerful offerings for businesses and organizations around the world. Altaro develops backup solutions for Hyper-V, VMware, physical servers, network endpoints and Microsoft Office 365, which perfectly complement Hornetsecurity’s email and compliance solutions, particularly in the sphere of Microsoft 365 environments.

“We have found exactly the right strategic buyer in Hornetsecurity and are delighted to become part of the group,” he said. “The synergies between the two companies are obvious. Through our combined know-how and experience, and the innovative combination of our product suites, Hornetsecurity’s European market leadership in cloud security has reached a new level.”

He expressed full commitment to the new entity: “All Altaro co-founders remain on board and will occupy leadership roles within the Hornetsecurity Group,” he said. The same goes for the Altaro worldwide team, which will expand as a result of the investment.

Comprehensive security and compliance solution for the cloud

Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity said: “Our goal is to provide organizations with a complete security and compliance solution for their cloud technologies. By integrating Altaro’s backup solutions into Hornetsecurity’s product portfolio, we can provide a comprehensive package to protect customer data.”

Looking ahead, he revealed: “We will expand the company’s current international locations in the coming years to provide our partners with new products and solutions even faster.”

Daniel Blank, COO of Hornetsecurity, explained: “MSPs and IT outsourcers are rapidly expanding their cloud architectures and services. With the acquisition of Altaro, we are not only expanding our security services for M365, but also responding to our channel’s growing need for Hyper-V and VMware backup solutions.”

Listing some of Hornetsecurity’s reasons for this investment, he said: “Altaro’s 100% commitment to the channel, its partners’ clear respect of their technical support, and their excellent product were key factors in our decision. The acquisition will also strengthen our international marketing and sales. Together, we will strengthen and expand our partner networks, which will further boost growth of the entire Hornetsecurity Group.”

Source: Altaro