The Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, announced today a call for nominations for the 2021 ACW LEAD Awards, an initiative that recognizes exceptional women in the channel. The organization is accepting nominations for the ACW LEAD Award now through August 27, 2021.

In its fifth year, the ACW LEAD Award is presented annually to celebrate women who are courageous, creative, collaborative, connected and confident in advancing channel careers. It also seeks to inspire other channel women to follow their lead.

Winners of the award will be honored at a ceremony during the Alliance of Channel Women ACWConnect Live! Networking Event, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., November 1, during Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2021. (NOTE: Nominees must be present to win the award.)

Partner Program, Spectrum Enterprise. “In the past four years, we’ve recognized more than a dozen women of various experience – from business owners and channel chiefs to channel managers and partner support executives. They all have one thing in common – a willingness to step up and lead. We’re looking forward to discovering more exceptional channel leaders in 2021.”

Nominations will be accepted through August 27, 2021, via an online application at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/2021-lead-award-nomination-form. Nominations may come from third parties or candidates themselves. All applicants will be required to demonstrate leadership and innovation in the channel as well as support, advocacy and mentorship of women in the channel.

Winners will be selected from among the nominees by a vote of the ACW Board of Directors and Awards Committee.