Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, announced the launch of its new Partner Program, redesigned to expand service delivery capabilities and accelerate revenue growth across the ecosystem. Focusing on a strategic set of partnerships and alliances with resellers and system integrators alike, Agiloft’s new partner landscape is geared towards greater joint customer value and expanded partner opportunities.

As the only no-code CLM platform powered by AI, Agiloft is recognized as a leader in the rapidly growing CLM market, with customer demand driving both accelerated product development and revenue growth. With this newly revamped partner program, Agiloft aims to triple channel revenue while extending its reach in international markets such as EMEA and APAC as well as deepen its thought-leadership and presence in specific industries such as Financial Services, Healthcare, and Public Sector with partners like Periscope Holdings.

Agiloft’s new collaborative program prioritizes the channel for resale, services, and technology innovation via enterprise integrations, enabling partners to deliver powerful customer solutions with Agiloft’s CLM platform. In this new program, partners can quickly increase revenue opportunities through more leads, faster deal cycles, better enablement and support, and increased licensing and implementation services opportunities.

The new program consists of three partner types, each including a set of financial and go-to market benefits to ensure joint growth and drive increased customer value:

Reseller Partner Program enables qualified partners to expand their portfolio and gain increased access to new customers, markets, and segments

enables qualified partners to expand their portfolio and gain increased access to new customers, markets, and segments Service Partner Program provides consultants/system integrators with innovative solutions to complex, high-value problems utilizing Agiloft’s software

provides consultants/system integrators with innovative solutions to complex, high-value problems utilizing Agiloft’s software Technology Partner Program (including Adobe, DocuSign, and Salesforce) develops integrations for a secure and seamless cloud experience

Joining to lead the program are Elisabeth Bykoff, VP of Global Alliances & Partnerships, as well as Danielle Haugland, Global Alliance Director. Bykoff brings over thirteen years of experience working at large global public and pre-IPO SaaS companies, while Haugland is a seasoned lawyer with deep experience at the intersection of business, law, technology, and compliance.

“Our continued growth hinges on the success and satisfaction of our customers and partners,” said Elisabeth Bykoff, VP of Agiloft’s Global Alliances & Partnerships. “We have redesigned our program to offer new tools and business opportunities with the establishment and retention of a growing customer base in mind. By supporting business development, empowering our partners to become self-sufficient, and providing seamless partner and customer experience, we are entering a new level of potential across the enterprise.”

Visit www.agiloft.com for more.