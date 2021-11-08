Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, unveiled the latest integration of its award-winning service provider solution, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, with Addigy, provider of the leading cloud-based Apple device management platform.

Adoption of macOS in the workplace continues to rise, with at least 55% of all small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) encouraging or allowing their use. This trend means that MSPs must adopt solutions that enable them to identify, monitor, and secure sensitive data on such devices. With the release of this integration, MSPs can deploy and monitor Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud’s full range of backup and cybersecurity capabilities from within the Addigy RMM interface.

Combining Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Addigy’s device management platform, not only strengthens the protection of backups and security of environments with macOS workloads, but also simplifies Apple device management by allowing IT admins to apply sophisticated protection plans, configure and enforce policies for Apple devices, and monitor and remediate from a single interface.

“Addigy’s integration with one of the top data protection and cybersecurity powerhouses in the market today is a critical step in ensuring we give our customers all the tools they need to effectively secure Apple devices,” said Jason Dettbarn, founder and CEO of Addigy. “We’re thrilled about partnering with Acronis and look forward to adding more integrations to our platform to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”

Addigy is the only cloud-based, multi-tenant Apple device management software that makes it easy for managed service providers and corporate IT teams to monitor and manage employees’ Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices from a single location, anywhere in the world. Learn more at www.addigy.com.