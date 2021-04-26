Telstra has appointed Adam Day to lead its Enterprise and Technology sales group for the Americas region. In this new role, Day will be responsible for both direct sales and indirect channels across the United States and Canada.

Day, a 14-year Telstra veteran, has a career that also includes stints in Australia and the United Kingdom. Most recently Day led Telstra Americas’ focus on the technology and media segment, where he successfully led a team that enabled some of the world’s largest cloud, collaboration, gaming, content and broadcast companies to build network infrastructure and reach markets across Asia Pacific. Day continues to support this thriving segment as part of his new role.

Day has extensive experience in the global technology and telecommunications industry. Previously Day was the Head of Wholesale and Federal Sales and prior to that, the Head of Enterprise Sales Strategy, Americas. Day also helped to establish Telstra’s U.S. Federal Government business in Washington D.C.

“I’m excited to step into this expanded role to help businesses leverage Telstra Americas’ deep technology experience,” said Day. “We’ve seen incredible growth in our technology and financial services markets, and have ambitious growth plans in broadcast, enterprise services as well as our newest market in Canada. I look forward to working with our sales teams and partners to support a wide range of enterprise companies looking to grow their network infrastructure and workplace technology solutions.”

Telstra has also named Kris Schaffer as Canada Country Lead to drive accelerated growth out of the Toronto area. Telstra Americas recently opened a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Toronto and upgraded infrastructure to connect Canada to its trans-Pacific subsea cable networks. These subsea cable networks carry data from Canada into the Asia-Pacific region, where Telstra owns and operates the largest subsea cable system (with more than 400,000km of subsea cables globally) and currently carries nearly one-third of all Asia-Pacific internet traffic.



The company will enable Canadian companies, including those in the technology and media, financial, oil and gas, and mining sectors to seamlessly connect to markets across Asia to support their growth strategies and to help address new or increasing capacity demands and connectivity in the region.