Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, introduced a new partner portal that delivers greater support and enhanced marketing and sales capabilities to the service providers, distributors, and resellers in the #CyberFit Partner Program. The new portal was developed to enhance partner enablement, providing easy access to the content, tools, and training that will help them build a successful cyber protection business.

Given the dramatic growth of the Acronis cloud ecosystem – which has doubled since 2018, including a 30% increase in partners last year – the company wanted to revitalize its partner portal with a familiar, easy-to-use interface while providing new capabilities that help partners maximize the potential and profitability of their cyber protection portfolio.

Available in six languages and accessible through the existing partner portal URL, the new portal puts even more power in the hands of Acronis’ service provider, reseller, and distribution partners.

Partners who have participated in testing the new portal agree that the new capabilities will benefit their go-to-market efforts and help them streamline their sales and marketing initiatives.

All Acronis partners immediately gain benefits through the new portal. More advanced capabilities are also available to higher-level partners through the portal.

To learn more about the Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program, visit https://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/.