Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced plans to expand its global network of cloud data centers, including new state-of-the-art facilities in Canada, New Zealand, and Bhutan. Announced at the Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020, the expansion ensures that the full range of Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions will be available to partners and organizations around the world, which is critical now that an estimated two-thirds of employees work remotely and rely on cloud-based services.

Today’s announcement also revealed Acronis’ plan to add an additional 100 micro data centers to its global network, which already includes collocated and managed services data centers in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Another new data center in Vancouver, Canada was announced earlier this month.

Extending cloud-based cyber protection

The expansion further enables Acronis to extend the reach of its cyber protection solutions delivered through the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform, which empowers service providers to provide backup, disaster recovery, antimalware, secure workplace collaboration, and blockchain-based data authentication service – all through a single pane of glass.

All of Acronis solutions are designed to address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection, ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) of an organization’s data, applications, and systems.

Regardless of their size or geography, or whether they are collocated or managed services facilities, all Acronis data centers meet the highest standards of digital and physical security, and feature redundant power and environmental controls ensure constant (99.9%) monthly availability.

