Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced the availability of Acronis Cyber Protect, an innovative new cyber protection solution that integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-gen anti-malware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management tools into one service. Acronis Cyber Protect eliminates complexity, improves productivity, and enables managed service providers (MSP) to efficiently make security a focal point of their portfolio – ensuring their business can meet client expectations for data, applications, and systems security and protection.

The primary challenges MSPs face are complexity, inadequate security, and low productivity. The lack of integration between the patchwork of vendor solutions they use to build their services decreases security, complicates employee training, productivity, and usability – all while increasing support and licensing costs with multiple vendors. Acronis Cyber Protect changes the game by giving MSPs a single solution to deliver backup, anti-malware, security, and endpoint management capabilities such as vulnerability assessments, URL filtering, and patch management.

These integrated capabilities create new opportunities for MSPs to deliver enhanced cybersecurity. With Acronis Cyber Protect, MSPs can proactively avoid cyberattacks, minimize downtime, ensure fast and easy recoveries, and automate the configuration of client protection to counter the latest cyberthreats. The result is improved margins, better profitability, easier SLA compliance, greater performance, and decreased churn – all at a lower cost.

For more info, please visit www.acronis.com