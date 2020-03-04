ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of display solution products, has launched a series of succinct thought leadership videos presented by Jeff Volpe, President of ViewSonic Americas, as interviewed by Sean Conrad, CEO of the Internet Marketing Association. The seven-part series titled “Essential Best Practices for a Competitive Edge” provides insights into key aspects of collaboration, technology, inspiration and leadership.

“Across enterprise, education and commercial markets, our customers are accelerating their digital transformation agendas, adopting new cloud-enabled technologies and solutions that support today’s collaborative workspaces,” said Volpe. “As demand for interactive display technology continues to expand, ViewSonic and its partners will be at the forefront as the solutions company dedicated to advancing the ways that people collaborate, create and communicate.”

The topics covered in the new series, which is now available in its entirety on the ViewSonic website, highlight best practices that can be applied in nearly any industry segment or type of organization. These insights are particularly important as organizations continue to build digital workspaces and strive to boost productivity.

Sean Conrad, CEO of The Internet Marketing Association (above left) and Jeff Volpe, President of ViewSonic Americas (above right) in an excerpt from the new ViewSonic Vision video series

Topics covered in the video series include:

Collaboration in Enterprise and Education – digitizing group learning; enhancing delivery to inspire students; efficiency, communication and focus in the workspace; common cause and organizational goals Digital Transformation and Solutions Orientation – leveraging core organizational DNA; synergizing product innovation and teams; digitizing the business to meet change; engaging teams in a bright future; creating a problem-solving, customer-centric ecosystem Technology Impact in the Workspace – worldwide collaboration and teamwork; efficiency and ROI on human capital; reducing wasted meeting time; faster, more productive experiences Collaboration: Driving Productivity – definition and implementation with teams; moving from analog to digital; productivity with global reach; ideation and optimized outcomes Technology and Customer Relationships – sharing data, ideas and best practices; boosting productivity with solutions provided; optimizing flexibility and adaptability; providing intelligence on technology trends Sources of Inspiration for Growth – blending outside influences with internal processes; collaborating and inspiring one another; communicating strategic goals, vision and culture internally; empowering with information toward a common cause; encouraging independent thought, initiative and contribution Leadership Best Practices – innovating and adapting for success; fostering agility in tactics to achieve strategy; learning from outside and inside sources; surrounding oneself with complementary experts; encouraging collaboration and support; inspiring and empowering the voice of employees

ViewSonic solutions are at the hub of creating environments designed to fulfill the promise of collaboration and interconnectedness between multiple platforms and users. They are designed to help organizations build competitive advantage, improve customer experience, boost operational efficiency, reduce cost, and enhance value and revenue. The company works diligently to deliver integrated solutions that provide these benefits while also sharing technical expertise and application knowledge for the professional AV community.