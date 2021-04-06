Last Week’s Round Up eChannelNEWS April 2! Hope everyone had a Happy Easter! I do not know when chocolate bunnies and eggs became such a big part of Easter, but it surely tests your sugar tolerance. I definitely had a sugar shock! I interviewed Director of Channel for Panzura, Director of Channels MemVerge, VP of Sales at Accurics, President of LAN Infotech, LLC one of Florida’s leading MSPs, Owner of an interesting cloud security solution DH2i, CRO or Clear Skye, SVP marketing and President of WW Sales for iboss plus a few more acquisitions of the week. ESET also announced a scholarship fund for women in security. I also had a great 37-minute video chat with Rob Rae from Datto, Inc. on the current state of the channel and what to expect for the rest of the year. Please check out, like, comment and share as you wish to spread the good news across the channel. If MSPs were to dig into these interviews, they will find some gold. Never miss another nugget – subscribe to eChannelNEWS! Watch for my upcoming post on when and how in-person events will be back in the channel as I digested lots of insights and points of views over the past months…