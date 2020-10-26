Sherweb hosted its annual Accelerate Cloud Summit last week, completing the first of a three-stage event designed to help managed services providers (MSPs) and Sherweb partners with strategic business planning. Taking place virtually on Oct. 21 and 22, Accelerate 2020 was a resounding success, generating impressive engagement and positive feedback from hundreds of attendees.

Featuring sessions from industry experts, interactive networking and tons of actionable resources and takeaways, these busy first two days of Accelerate laid the foundation for two phases of programming yet to come. Some highlights of the event included:

• Sherweb keynote delivered by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Matthew and Peter Cassar, which previewed new products and solutions and the company’s 2021 roadmap

• Jason Brown, Vice President of Product at Sherweb expanded on Sherweb product and solution updates, including new capabilities for Office Protect, the launch of Performance Cloud powered by VMware and Sherweb’s exclusive QuickBooks integration

• Mark Stuyt, CEO, Sharka Chobot, Chief Transformation Officer and Joanne Charley, Chief Marketing Officer of Neural Impact delivered respective sessions on business strategy, marketing and revenue generation for MSPs

• Erick Simpson, Channel Growth Expert (ericksimpson.com) addressed attendees about growth plans, human resources and financials for MSPs and technology providers

• Two live panel sessions provided additional time for Accelerate speakers to answer questions about their sessions, discuss current challenges facing MSPs and provide guidance on how to plan for the future

Mathieu Leblanc Director of Partner Success said that they we’re absolutely thrilled how their virtual Accelerate Cloud Summit turned out. They had fantastic attendance and engagement, as well as some very positive feedback from the partners and participants.

Accelerate 2021 will be held Oct. 18-21 in Hollywood, FL.